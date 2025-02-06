Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Lunch At Dewey's | Black & White
Cool light fixture at Dewey's in Harper's Point.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4129
photos
17
followers
1
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
372
Taken
3rd February 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
for2025
,
yogiw-flashofred2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close