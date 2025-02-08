Music Hall & The CSO | Black & White

Taken at Cincinnati Music Hall

2025



Drake got us free tickets for the symphony. I accepted them although I wasn't looking forward to going. I figured we'd go have a nice dinner and once we got in our seats at Music Hall I would just fall asleep for being so bored. Was I wrong! First of all, the seats were amazing. We were smack in the middle and there was no one sitting in front of me. The performance was wonderful and I can't wait to go again. It was fun trying something new including the Thai restaurant we went to ahead of time. Rosewood in our neighborhood and we had never been.