Music Hall & The CSO | Black & White by yogiw
41 / 365

Music Hall & The CSO | Black & White

Taken at Cincinnati Music Hall
2025

Drake got us free tickets for the symphony. I accepted them although I wasn't looking forward to going. I figured we'd go have a nice dinner and once we got in our seats at Music Hall I would just fall asleep for being so bored. Was I wrong! First of all, the seats were amazing. We were smack in the middle and there was no one sitting in front of me. The performance was wonderful and I can't wait to go again. It was fun trying something new including the Thai restaurant we went to ahead of time. Rosewood in our neighborhood and we had never been.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
