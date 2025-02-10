Previous
Cherry Blossoms | Black & White by yogiw
43 / 365

Cherry Blossoms | Black & White

Taken in our yard
2021

Can't wait for our Cherry Blossom tree to bloom. Less than a month!!!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
