Faber Est Quisque Fortunae Suae | Black & White

Taken at Walnut Hills High School2025I did something way out of my comfort zone tonight. I went with an old design colleague to the high school production of "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Two other design colleges' daughter was the lead so we thought it would be a fun thing to do. It was a really great night, way better than I ever imagined.Walnut Hills is an old high school filled with history. Along with the Art Deco proscenium were two Rookwood fountains, dedicated from the Class of 1929, still in use in the hallway. I had to look up the words to see what they meant:"Faber est suae quisque fortunae" is a Latin phrase that translates to "every man is the architect of his own fortune," meaning that each person is responsible for shaping their own destiny through their actions and choices. This phrase emphasizes personal agency and the idea that one's success or failure is largely determined by their own efforts.I love that. My high school had nothing like that. Our stage was in the gym.