One Red Gerber Daisy | Red For Valentine's Day by yogiw
47 / 365

One Red Gerber Daisy | Red For Valentine's Day

Taken at Otto's bistro
2025

Our table at dinner was the only one that didn't have a single rose in the center. We had one red Gerber daisy. It was perfect for the one red day in my Flash of Red February.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

