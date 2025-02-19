Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Portrait Of Jack | Black & White
Taken at home
2022
Jack is such a pretty boy in black and white but you can't see his yellow eyes!!
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Album
2025 - Year 12
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
,
for2025
,
yogiw-flashofred2025
