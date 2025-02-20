Previous
Snow Day | Black & White by yogiw
53 / 365

Snow Day | Black & White

It snowed again this morning. ❄️☃️
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
Enough already, right?

Though we did get a 2 hour delay.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact