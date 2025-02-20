Sign up
53 / 365
Snow Day | Black & White
It snowed again this morning. ❄️☃️
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
1
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Simply Amanda
Enough already, right?
Though we did get a 2 hour delay.
February 20th, 2025
Though we did get a 2 hour delay.