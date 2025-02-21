Previous
Next
Jack O' Lantern | Black & White by yogiw
54 / 365

Jack O' Lantern | Black & White

Taken at home
2023

Jack knows he's not supposed to be sitting on the tables but he doesn't care. And how can I scold him when he looks so handsome? 🐈‍⬛
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact