55 / 365
Two Zebras | Black & White
Taken at the Cincinnati Zoo
2024
What's better for black and white month than a couple zebras at the zoo? They fit in perfectly.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
2025 - Year 12
Taken
7th April 2024 3:04pm
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
for2025
yogiw-cincinnatizoo
yogiw-flashofred2025
