Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
57 / 365
Finally! A Walk Outside | Black & White
Taken on my walk
2025
It was still a little icy on the bike trail but I was careful and walked around it. It was so nice to be outside walking again.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4148
photos
18
followers
1
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
372
Taken
24th February 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-wassonway
,
for2025
,
yogiw-flashofred2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close