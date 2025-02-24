Previous
Finally! A Walk Outside | Black & White by yogiw
57 / 365

Taken on my walk
2025

It was still a little icy on the bike trail but I was careful and walked around it. It was so nice to be outside walking again.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
