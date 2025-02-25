Previous
I Don't Know What This Is But It's Cool | Black & White by yogiw
58 / 365

I Don't Know What This Is But It's Cool | Black & White

Taken in Morocco by my friend Ann
2022

My friend Ann sent me this photo she took in Morocco. I did some cropping and manipulating to it. I thought it was so cool in black and white. I think it might be a cabinet front or maybe a door.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
16% complete

Photo Details

