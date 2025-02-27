Previous
The Whitney Biennial | Black & White by yogiw
58 / 365

The Whitney Biennial | Black & White

Taken at The Whitney in NYC
2024

It's the eighty-first edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States. So fun to be here with Ande and Cousin Sally. We came at the right time!

https://whitney.org/exhibitions/2024-biennial
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
15% complete

Photo Details

