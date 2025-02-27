Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
The Whitney Biennial | Black & White
Taken at The Whitney in NYC
2024
It's the eighty-first edition of the Whitney Biennial—the longest-running survey of contemporary art in the United States. So fun to be here with Ande and Cousin Sally. We came at the right time!
https://whitney.org/exhibitions/2024-biennial
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
4148
photos
18
followers
1
following
15% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
370
Taken
7th July 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
for2025
,
yogiw-flashofred2025
,
yogiw-artmuesum
