61 / 365
Newsletter Envelopes
Rainbow March | Yellow Saturday 1
Welcome to my fifth Rainbow March. After thinking about this year’s theme I decided it would be fun to start my rainbow with blue so I can end with green for Oscar Sunday...WICKED!!
Starting with a pic of our signature yellow newsletter envelopes. Everyone knows when our annual update arrives in the mail because we ALWAYS mail in yellow.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
4152
photos
18
followers
2
following
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
0
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd January 2025 10:00am
Tags
rainbow2025
,
yogiw-rainbow2025
