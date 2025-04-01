Happy Birthday To Our April Fool 🎂

Remembering our first black cat, Bud, who would have turned 26 today. I love that he was born on April Fool's Day. He was such a character. Doesn't surprise me that he'd have such a special birthday.



Although very different, Bud looked just like Jack only Bud had green eyes.



Happy Birthday, sweet Buddy Love. I miss you every, single, solitary day. 🐈‍⬛❤️