Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
91 / 365
Happy Birthday To Our April Fool 🎂
Remembering our first black cat, Bud, who would have turned 26 today. I love that he was born on April Fool's Day. He was such a character. Doesn't surprise me that he'd have such a special birthday.
Although very different, Bud looked just like Jack only Bud had green eyes.
Happy Birthday, sweet Buddy Love. I miss you every, single, solitary day. 🐈⬛❤️
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4181
photos
18
followers
2
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
E5200
Taken
26th June 2004 3:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
budw
,
yogiw-cats
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close