Happy Birthday To Our April Fool 🎂 by yogiw
Happy Birthday To Our April Fool 🎂

Remembering our first black cat, Bud, who would have turned 26 today. I love that he was born on April Fool's Day. He was such a character. Doesn't surprise me that he'd have such a special birthday.

Although very different, Bud looked just like Jack only Bud had green eyes.

Happy Birthday, sweet Buddy Love. I miss you every, single, solitary day. 🐈‍⬛❤️
1st April 2025

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
