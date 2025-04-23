Happy Gotcha Day, Pearly 🥰

Happy Birthday to Ande. Eleven years ago on his birthday we brought home a feisty Caliby cat named Gabby who we promptly renamed Pearl. Our house hasn't been the same since. Put her next to a window to watch a little Kitty TV and she's a happy camper.



Although not a lovey-dovey thing, she's the easiest cat out there. She likes her alone time, never pukes and loves to have her ears rubbed.



If only she would lighten up and play with Jack a little. He desperately wants to be her friend. He even grooms her neck but then he bites down to play. Pearl doesn't like it. 😬



