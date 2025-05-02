Previous
Baking Derby Pies by yogiw
Baking Derby Pies

Having fun today baking two Derby pies for our Derby party tomorrow. Adding some Woodford Reserve bourbon to the mix. Might as well go top shelf!!
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

