Today was the 151st Run For The Roses. For the second year in a row, we went to Terry and Rick's Derby Party. This year was at Andrea's condo at the Ascent overlooking the Ohio River in Covington. Terry, Andrea and Sally were the perfect hostesses. We loved their friends. YAY, my Derby pies were a hit!It's been raining for days. Congrats to Sovereignty for the win. He ran a damn good race in all that mud.