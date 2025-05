The Church Across The Street

I took a walk up to The Fresh Market to get walnuts for another Derby pie. This is the view of St. Cecilia, a Roman Catholic parish, across the street from the market. I thought it was a fitting tribute to the new pope announced today.



Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected as the first US-born (in Chicago) pontiff and will be known as Pope Leo XIV. He's 69. It's odd to be just a couple years younger than the pope. 😬