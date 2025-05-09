Sign up
130 / 365
New Mahj
I love my new Mahj group. It consists of nine woman, all enthusiastic and excited to play. Many are new to the game so are just starting to acquire their sets and supplies.
Tonight was Girls Night Out at Janie's house. She had us all over for dinner and a night of Mahj. I love her new set-up. Such pretty tiles.
I still play with my other group but not regularly. I gave up my spot on Wednesday nights. It was too hard to play every week for me. Plus, I wanted something a little more social and I found it. 🥰
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
9th May 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-mahj
