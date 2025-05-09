New Mahj

I love my new Mahj group. It consists of nine woman, all enthusiastic and excited to play. Many are new to the game so are just starting to acquire their sets and supplies.



Tonight was Girls Night Out at Janie's house. She had us all over for dinner and a night of Mahj. I love her new set-up. Such pretty tiles.



I still play with my other group but not regularly. I gave up my spot on Wednesday nights. It was too hard to play every week for me. Plus, I wanted something a little more social and I found it. 🥰