Previous
Next
New Mahj by yogiw
130 / 365

New Mahj

I love my new Mahj group. It consists of nine woman, all enthusiastic and excited to play. Many are new to the game so are just starting to acquire their sets and supplies.

Tonight was Girls Night Out at Janie's house. She had us all over for dinner and a night of Mahj. I love her new set-up. Such pretty tiles.

I still play with my other group but not regularly. I gave up my spot on Wednesday nights. It was too hard to play every week for me. Plus, I wanted something a little more social and I found it. 🥰
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact