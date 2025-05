Girls Night Out

It was my second Girls Night Out this week. Today I drove to Lebanon with Michelle, her mom and her friend Rose. We did the Lebanon Girls Night Out "Mexican Fiesta" where we walked around to all the participating downtown shops for wine, hors d'oeuvres, sweets and treats.



Girlie things abound including these cool flowers made of paper used as a centerpiece at one of the shops. I wanted to buy the bouquet but they weren't for sale. I thought they'd look so cute in my yellow bathroom.