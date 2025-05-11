Previous
Happy Mother's Day 🌸 by yogiw
132 / 365

Happy Mother's Day 🌸

The Fresh Market had their MOM display out front again. I know I posted it last year but I couldn't resist posting it again this year. I just love it.

https://365project.org/yogiw/2024-year-11/2024-05-12

Happy Mother's Day to my Mom. Every year I wish I could take her to lunch and every year I get kinda sad on Mother's Day. I'm less than five years younger than she was when she died. So many things I wish I could ask her. I miss her. 😢
Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
