132 / 365
Happy Mother's Day 🌸
The Fresh Market had their MOM display out front again. I know I posted it last year but I couldn't resist posting it again this year. I just love it.
https://365project.org/yogiw/2024-year-11/2024-05-12
Happy Mother's Day to my Mom. Every year I wish I could take her to lunch and every year I get kinda sad on Mother's Day. I'm less than five years younger than she was when she died. So many things I wish I could ask her. I miss her. 😢
11th May 2025
11th May 25
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4223
photos
19
followers
2
following
36% complete
Views
1
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2025 4:02pm
Tags
yogiw-flowers
,
yogiw-typography
