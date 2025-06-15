Previous
Bike Mural At Factory 52 by yogiw
167 / 365

Bike Mural At Factory 52

I like this mural from Factory 52. It's been there a while unlike other things that come and go so quickly there. One minute something is open, the next minute it's closed for good. I wish things would stick around longer.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
