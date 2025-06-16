Previous
Chillaxin' With Friends by yogiw
Chillaxin' With Friends

Pearl spent a quiet morning chillaxin' with her friends on the guest bed. She doesn't like her picture taken though. She rarely looks at the camera. I think she finds her mommy annoying. 😬
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
