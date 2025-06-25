Previous
Waiting At The Stop Light by yogiw
Waiting At The Stop Light

It was fun subbing for my other friend Ann's Mahj group last night. We played 'til the sunset which was late for this time of year! Heading home from Loveland after 9:00. I won't eat before 10:00. Good thing I already worked out.
25th June 2025

