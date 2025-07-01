Previous
Next
Barbie & Midge by yogiw
183 / 365

Barbie & Midge

In celebration of the Barbie exhibit we saw yesterday at the Museum Center I pulled out my Barbies to photograph. What fun we had with all her pretty clothes and accessories when we were young.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact