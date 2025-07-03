Previous
Dog Days of Summer Birthday Party Ice Cream Social by yogiw
184 / 365

Dog Days of Summer Birthday Party Ice Cream Social

I'm having a party!!! My invites have been designed, printed trimmed, stuffed, stamped and mailed. Everyone should get them on Saturday.

I invited 58 people and have room for 35-40. It'll be interesting to see how many people RSVP yes. 70% is 40. 80% is 45.
3rd July 2025

