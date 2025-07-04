Previous
Happy July 4th by yogiw
185 / 365

Happy July 4th

Wishing you a very happy 4th from Cincinnati Union Terminal's rotunda. Heralded as the largest half-dome in the Western Hemisphere, the dome spans 180 feet in diameter and reaches a height of 106 feet. It was designed to accommodate a high volume of passengers and trains, with a capacity of 17,000 passengers and 216 trains per day.

I love the HUGE United States flag always hanging in front of its massive windows. 🇺🇸 It was fun visiting again when I went to see the Barbie exhibit with my childhood BFF, SusanR, who was in for the weekend. F-U-N!!!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cincinnati_Union_Terminal

https://www.cincymuseum.org/barbie/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22500966917&gbraid=0AAAAACq6_EiQ8byNJXv15ASoA57Lbx2jM&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5pym9cujjgMVPDbUAR02nDw7EAAYASAAEgJ5ZPD_BwE
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

