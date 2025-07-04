Happy July 4th

Wishing you a very happy 4th from Cincinnati Union Terminal's rotunda. Heralded as the largest half-dome in the Western Hemisphere, the dome spans 180 feet in diameter and reaches a height of 106 feet. It was designed to accommodate a high volume of passengers and trains, with a capacity of 17,000 passengers and 216 trains per day.I love the HUGE United States flag always hanging in front of its massive windows. 🇺🇸 It was fun visiting again when I went to see the Barbie exhibit with my childhood BFF, SusanR, who was in for the weekend. F-U-N!!!