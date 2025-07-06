Previous
Shoulder Boy by yogiw
Shoulder Boy

It's amazing how much Jack likes to sit on my shoulders. I have to be careful which shirt to wear just sitting around the house, He's ruined so many climbing up there with his nails. I no have designated "Jack Sittin' Shirts." 😆
6th July 2025

