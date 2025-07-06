Sign up
186 / 365
Shoulder Boy
It's amazing how much Jack likes to sit on my shoulders. I have to be careful which shirt to wear just sitting around the house, He's ruined so many climbing up there with his nails. I no have designated "Jack Sittin' Shirts." 😆
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
2025 - Year 12
4th July 2025 9:53am
Tags
yogiw-cats
jackw
