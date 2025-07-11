Previous
Pearl Gets A Belly Rub by yogiw
193 / 365

Pearl Gets A Belly Rub

Someone clearly wanted her belly rubbed this morning. Very unusual for Pearly Girl although she's been much more cuddly lately. Mellowing with age.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
