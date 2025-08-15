Jack At Mahj Three Months Ago

From May 18th (three months ago already) — Jack was all ready to play Mahj with the new girls:



My new Mahj group came over for girlie brunch today. I served chicken salad with croissants, fruit salad, cut-up veggies and hummus, mini cupcakes (Lauren brought) Servati's cookies (Janie brought), chocolate brownies (Maggie brought) and of course, grapes – we always have grapes (Danae brought). Topped it off with fresh-squeezed Cara Cara orange juice mimosas. And everyone got a pair of Mahj socks as a party favor.



It was so much fun!! We named our group the Mahj Squad. I love my new Mahj girls.



