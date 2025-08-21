Sign up
234 / 365
New Paradise Mahj Tiles For My Birthday 🎂
I'm so addicted to and so obsessed with Mahj tiles. Same as with charms. They are all so pretty, like mini works of art. I ordered a new set from The Mahjong Co. today from Amazon. Happy Birthday to me. 😊
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-mahj
,
yogiw-flowers
