266 / 365
Pearly In The Window
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4357
photos
19
followers
1
following
73% complete
0
2025 - Year 12
iPhone 15 Pro Max
18th September 2025 3:34pm
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
