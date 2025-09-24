Previous
Next
Which Witch Pumpkin? by yogiw
269 / 365

Which Witch Pumpkin?

We did a Fresh Market run after lunch at the Wild Ginger. I loved this lone witch pumpkin for sale. I wonder who paints these? How cute.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact