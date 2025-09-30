Previous
Across From SINGO
Across From SINGO

Cool painting on the side of the building across the street from Singo at Little Miami Brewing Co. I think this might be the COhatch building in Milford.
Sandy Z W

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
