Previous
The Candy Monster by yogiw
277 / 365

The Candy Monster

The candy monster I bought from West Elm last month went on sale for another $11 off so I returned it and bought it again. I can't wait to fill it up for Halloween!!
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact