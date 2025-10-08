Previous
My First Mahj Mat Design by yogiw
283 / 365

My First Mahj Mat Design

My friend Janie bought the fabulous Trach/Bach Mahjong tiles from Crisloid. I knew she'd never find the perfect mat so I designed one for her. It finally came yesterday. I LOVE IT and think it's the perfect solution.
