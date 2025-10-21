Previous
Pearl Is On My Desk Again by yogiw
296 / 365

Pearl Is On My Desk Again

I can't figure out why Pearl is sitting on my desk again. Last time she was hungry but I just fed her. 🤷🏻‍♀️
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
