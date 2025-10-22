Previous
It Feels Good To Walk by yogiw
297 / 365

It Feels Good To Walk

After a day of running errands I was happy to get an evening walk in on the bike trail. The leaves are just starting to change colors. I was surprised there weren't more people out.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact