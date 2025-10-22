Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
297 / 365
It Feels Good To Walk
After a day of running errands I was happy to get an evening walk in on the bike trail. The leaves are just starting to change colors. I was surprised there weren't more people out.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4387
photos
19
followers
1
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-wassonway
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close