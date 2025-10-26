Previous
October Sunset by yogiw
301 / 365

October Sunset

A gorgeous October sunset from earlier in the month.
26th October 2025

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Gorgeous sky
October 27th, 2025  
