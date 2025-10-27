Previous
Jack & The Jump Rings by yogiw
Jack & The Jump Rings

After playing Thursday and Friday, I have to work today. Jack will keep me company.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
