Previous
Welcome Pumpkins by yogiw
303 / 365

Welcome Pumpkins

They sell the cutest seasonal decorations at The Fresh Market including painted pumpkins. The black cat is a tribute to Jack. 🐈‍⬛
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact