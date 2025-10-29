Previous
Cat House by yogiw
304 / 365

Cat House

I decided to buy this piece of artwork entitled Cat House by Out of Bounds Creations with part of my race track winnings (thank you to my friend Janie for being my 'bookie" — I'm $244 up.)

This reminds me of my sweet Honey. Thank you Cathee for pointing that out.
29th October 2025

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
