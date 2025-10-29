Sign up
304 / 365
Cat House
I decided to buy this piece of artwork entitled Cat House by Out of Bounds Creations with part of my race track winnings (thank you to my friend Janie for being my 'bookie" — I'm $244 up.)
This reminds me of my sweet Honey. Thank you Cathee for pointing that out.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4396
photos
19
followers
1
following
83% complete
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
Views
0
Album
2025 - Year 12
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2025 3:13pm
honeyw
,
yogiw-cats
,
yogiw-artmuseum
