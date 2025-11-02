Previous
Needlepoint Luggage Tags by yogiw
Needlepoint Luggage Tags

I went to Jackie O's with Lauren. It's a fun needlepoint shop in the same building as Krombholz. I loved the needlepointed luggage tags. Look at the cute mini glove attached. 😃
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

@yogiw
