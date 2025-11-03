Previous
Next
Walkin' In Sunshine by yogiw
309 / 365

Walkin' In Sunshine

It was so nice walking today. I started at the Marburg bridge then walked all the way to Rookwood and The Rack and back. Beautiful weather for a change. Cool and crisp with the sun shining and the leaves changing color.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact