Veteren's Day 2025 by yogiw
317 / 365

Veteren's Day 2025

Remembering all those who have served. Photo taken in small town, USA, the heart of America.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

