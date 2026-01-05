2025 Wilde CD Exchange | TLT Duets

My latest addition to our Wilde CD Exchange series.



Our theme for 2025 was "Duets." I had a banger playlist picked out and couldn't figure out my cover. Nothing made sense to me until I found these vintage Valentine's. Duets=Pairs=Twins. So, I decided to go with TLT Love Songs.



What's a TLT you ask? Well, my niece always says that to me because we are always twinning. The back of my CD defines it as two instead on one, in perfect harmony, of equal importance and shared story-telling. TLT and Duets are one and the same to me.



Why do we do CDs and not playlists? It's fun giving a tangible gift plus, this limits us to no more than 80 minutes of music each. You really have to put some thought into it to narrow down your song choices.



I love our Wilde CDs. This is our 15th exchange. Designing the covers is my favorite part.