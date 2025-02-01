Snowy Steps | Black & White

Welcome to my fifth Flash of Red February. I'll mix in current images with photos I've taken over the years that haven't made it to my 365 pages yet. I hate to waste a good photo, especially a good black and white one.
I love Flash of Red February. It's a fun exercise in contrast, definition and tone. It not only gives me focus on what to post but also helps me see things in a different way.
NOTE: Because I did a "regular" February too for 2026, I put this FOR on February 2025 of my 2026 album. Some of the images posted are the same images I've posted in color this month.