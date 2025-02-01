Snowy Steps | Black & White

Taken at the Ali Center, Louisville

2026



Welcome to my fifth Flash of Red February. I'll mix in current images with photos I've taken over the years that haven't made it to my 365 pages yet. I hate to waste a good photo, especially a good black and white one.



I love Flash of Red February. It's a fun exercise in contrast, definition and tone. It not only gives me focus on what to post but also helps me see things in a different way.



NOTE: Because I did a "regular" February too for 2026, I put this FOR on February 2025 of my 2026 album. Some of the images posted are the same images I've posted in color this month.