12 / 365
Palms | Black & White
Taken in St. Pete Beach, Florida
2026
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
375
Taken
15th February 2026 5:57am
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
for2026
,
yogiw-for26
