21 / 365
Birdbath In The Rain | Black & White
Taken in our yard
2020
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
2
Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
360
Taken
3rd May 2020 2:24pm
yogiw-blackandwhite
for2026
yogiw-for26
