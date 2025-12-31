Previous
Flash Of Red | February 2026 by yogiw
29 / 365

Flash Of Red | February 2026

For my sixthFlash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. It's always a fun exercise in definition, tone and balance. One red image on Valentine's Day and my sixth FOR challenge is complete.

NOTE: Because I did a "regular" February too for 2026, I put this FOR on February 2025 of my 2026 album. It was fun but hard to do both months at once for the second time. I'm a gluten for punishment.

To see my previous FORs, click the links below:

Flash Of Red | February 2020: https://365project.org/yogiw/2020/2019-12-27
Flash Of Red | February 2022: https://365project.org/yogiw/2022-year-9/2021-12-29
Flash Of Red | February 2023: https://365project.org/yogiw/2023-year-10/2022-12-29
Flash Of Red | February 2024: https://365project.org/yogiw/2024-year-11/2023-12-31
Flash Of Red | February 2025: https://365project.org/yogiw/2025-year-12/2024-12-31
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
