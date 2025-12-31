Flash Of Red | February 2026

For my sixthFlash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. It's always a fun exercise in definition, tone and balance. One red image on Valentine's Day and my sixth FOR challenge is complete.
NOTE: Because I did a "regular" February too for 2026, I put this FOR on February 2025 of my 2026 album. It was fun but hard to do both months at once for the second time. I'm a gluten for punishment.